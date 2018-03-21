FOOD & DRINK

New Mediterranean spot 'Cedar House' debuts in Old Town

A new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Cedar House, the new addition is located at 655 W. Armitage Ave. (between Orchard St. & Howe St.) in Old Town.

This newcomer--located in the former Robinson's No. 1 Ribs space, which closed last year--features an extensive menu of authentic Mediterranean dishes.

For entrees, look for dishes like chicken shawarma in a bed of house-made hummus and pickled baby cucumbers, salmon kebab served with a choice of lentil soup or Lebanese salad, and kafta kebab served with tomatoes, onions and green peppers.

There's also a selection of salads and pita sandwiches with falafel, kebabs or hummus, along with sides such as pickled turnips and rice or bulgar wheat.

Cedar House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Christopher J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 7th, said, "Great new family run place. BYOB...Dinner entrees come with lentil soup or salad. Lunch specials do not, but are considerably cheaper."

Yelper Dustin S. added, "My new favorite Mediterranean spot! Great service and food was amazing!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cedar House is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
