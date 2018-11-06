New Morgan Park traditional American spot Nine One One BBQ Shack opens its doors

A new barbecue spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 2734 W. 111th St. in Morgan Park, the fresh arrival is called Nine One One BBQ Shack.
The barbecue joint offers smoked meats, sandwiches, salads and more. Choose between the smoked ribs, hot links or chicken. And consider adding one of the restaurant's "Comfort Sides," including macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, corn bread and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood.
Isa C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 27, wrote, "The food is amazing! I had a small link with a side of greens and a piece of cornbread. I loved it all! The customer service is excellent. The food is so good they tend to run out."
Yelper Kevin O. added, "I tried the St. Louis ribs and hot links. The links were outstanding. Go check it out."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nine One One BBQ Shack is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
