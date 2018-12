New patisserie Le Macaron French Pastries now open in Lincoln Park

There's a brand-new patisserie/cake shop in town. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Le Macaron French Pastries , is located at 958 W. Armitage Ave.The shop offers a variety of macaron flavors, including rose, Belgian chocolate, lemon cream and more. (View them all here .)With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Le Macaron French Pastries has already made a good impression.AnnaRose G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "I'm not a macaron aficionado, but these were the bomb. It was like this right mix of crunchy, dense, rich and moist that I had never experienced before."And Samantha L. wrote , "We were treated to a sample of their mint macarons during opening week and ended up leaving with the salted caramel and the gingerbread. Both were flavorful and beautiful."Head on over to check it out: Le Macaron French Pastries is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.