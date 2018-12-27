FOOD & DRINK

New patisserie Le Macaron French Pastries now open in Lincoln Park

Photo: Le Macaron French Pastries/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new patisserie/cake shop in town. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Le Macaron French Pastries, is located at 958 W. Armitage Ave.

The shop offers a variety of macaron flavors, including rose, Belgian chocolate, lemon cream and more. (View them all here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Le Macaron French Pastries has already made a good impression.

AnnaRose G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "I'm not a macaron aficionado, but these were the bomb. It was like this right mix of crunchy, dense, rich and moist that I had never experienced before."

And Samantha L. wrote, "We were treated to a sample of their mint macarons during opening week and ended up leaving with the salted caramel and the gingerbread. Both were flavorful and beautiful."

Head on over to check it out: Le Macaron French Pastries is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New Korean spot Seoul Taco debuts in Hyde Park
Explore the newest businesses to open in Chicago
New breakfast and lunch spot, Cozy Corner Restaurant, opens its doors in Norwood Park
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
UIC student reported missing comes forward
Police: 2 shot on South Side by suspect dressed as postal worker
No bail for man charged with fatally beating, stabbing mother
Powerball Results: $1 million winning ticket sold in Illinois
Government shutdown 2018: Partial shutdown likely to stretch into 2019
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Flu season ramping up, but at slower pace than last year
Multi-car crash sends 10 to the hospital
Show More
Statewide manhunt continues for suspected cop killer
'Moonlight' director stays true to Baldwin in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy, showers, mild temperatures
Police: Man stabs Good Samaritans who tried to stop him from assaulting girlfriend
Instagram's layout goes 'sideways' and so does reaction
More News