New patisserie Le Macaron French Pastries now open in Lincoln Park

There's a brand-new patisserie/cake shop in town. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Le Macaron French Pastries, is located at 958 W. Armitage Ave.
The shop offers a variety of macaron flavors, including rose, Belgian chocolate, lemon cream and more. (View them all here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Le Macaron French Pastries has already made a good impression.
AnnaRose G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "I'm not a macaron aficionado, but these were the bomb. It was like this right mix of crunchy, dense, rich and moist that I had never experienced before."
And Samantha L. wrote, "We were treated to a sample of their mint macarons during opening week and ended up leaving with the salted caramel and the gingerbread. Both were flavorful and beautiful."
Head on over to check it out: Le Macaron French Pastries is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
