New personal training spot, Tailored Strength, now open in Wicker Park

Photo: Personalized Strength/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1452 N. Milwaukee Ave., Floor 1 in Wicker Park, the newcomer is called Tailored Strength.

"Come get strong with us!" proclaims Tailored Strength's website. Yelpers rave about this spot's dedicated coaches who help you meet personalized fitness goals, whether that's losing weight or increasing range of motion after an injury.

Drop in for a single workout, sign up for 10 sessions or go all out with a monthly package.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Tailored Strength seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Bee R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "I've tried a ton of different gyms and fitness programs over the years in Chicago and I never found anything that worked until I met Nick. He is positive and motivating and he'll help you push yourself to the next level. I have lost weight, gotten stronger and finished workouts I could never do before."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tailored Strength is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
