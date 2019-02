New personal training spot, Tailored Strength, now open in Wicker Park

A new personal training spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1452 N. Milwaukee Ave., Floor 1 in Wicker Park, the newcomer is called Tailored Strength "Come get strong with us!" proclaims Tailored Strength's website . Yelpers rave about this spot's dedicated coaches who help you meet personalized fitness goals, whether that's losing weight or increasing range of motion after an injury.Drop in for a single workout, sign up for 10 sessions or go all out with a monthly package.With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Tailored Strength seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.Bee R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "I've tried a ton of different gyms and fitness programs over the years in Chicago and I never found anything that worked until I met Nick. He is positive and motivating and he'll help you push yourself to the next level. I have lost weight, gotten stronger and finished workouts I could never do before."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tailored Strength is open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)---