New pet grooming spot, Kriser's Natural Pet, now open in Roscoe Village

Looking for a new spot to get pet groomers and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 3649 N. Western Ave. in Roscoe Village, the new addition is called Kriser's Natural Pet.
"Our groomers like to treat your pets like their own," proclaims owner Brad Kriser on the store's website. That customer service model has proven to be a winning formula for the pet store chain, which was named 2018 "Retailer of the Year," according to petbusiness.com.
The Roscoe Village spot stocks natural pet food (free of corn, wheat, soy or by-products), gentle grooming products and treats and toys. Grooming services include washing, brushing, de-shedding and more.
The new pet store has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Judi R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 8, wrote, "I had a perfect shopping experience at this new location. The staff was upbeat and very helpful. I'm looking forward to checking out their new additional services of dog training and daycare for small dogs!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kriser's Natural Pet is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
