New Pilsen spot, La Luna, offers mezcal drinks, small plates and more

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Pilsen, called La Luna, is located at 1726 S. Racine Ave.
First-time restaurateur Samantha Sanchez, who has Mexican-American roots, set out to create a culinary experience with a mezcal bar, a dining area and space for shuffleboard and antique board games, notes La Luna's website.
On the menu developed by chef Manuel Briseno, formerly of Moe's Cantina, you'll find a barbacoa burger, ceviche, tacos and small plates--all with a modern Mexican flair. During this spot's daily happy hour, try signature cocktails like spicy drink called Diabilito (little devil) or La Dama, a champaign cocktail.
La Luna has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Fiona T., who review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote, "We love coming here! We ordered the steak and Mexican beef stew plates, all of which were very good. The steak was also cooked well."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Luna is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
