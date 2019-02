New Pilsen spot, La Luna, offers mezcal drinks, small plates and more

If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new arrival to Pilsen, called La Luna , is located at 1726 S. Racine Ave.First-time restaurateur Samantha Sanchez, who has Mexican-American roots, set out to create a culinary experience with a mezcal bar, a dining area and space for shuffleboard and antique board games, notes La Luna's website On the menu developed by chef Manuel Briseno, formerly of Moe's Cantina, you'll find a barbacoa burger, ceviche, tacos and small plates--all with a modern Mexican flair. During this spot's daily happy hour, try signature cocktails like spicy drink called Diabilito (little devil) or La Dama, a champaign cocktail.La Luna has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Fiona T., who review the new spot on Feb. 16, wrote , "We love coming here! We ordered the steak and Mexican beef stew plates, all of which were very good. The steak was also cooked well."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Luna is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)---