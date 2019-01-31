CHICAGO (WLS) --Portillo's has some exciting news to share! The company plans to open a new location in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, joining the existing restaurants in River North and the South Loop.
The new Portillo's will be at Addison and Kimball, just east of the Addison CTA Blue Line station and the Kennedy Expressway.
The 9,000-sq.-ft. space will have seating for more than 280 guests, a seasonal patio, a parking lot and a double-drive-thru, for guests who'd like their Italian beef and chocolate cake to go.
Portillo's said the decor inside the new restaurant will showcase Chicago in the 1920s and 1930s, taking diners from the Roaring Twenties, to the Great Depression and the New Deal.
Want a sneak peek? Enter for a chance to attend a meal at the new location before it opens to the public at www.portillos.com/addisonkimball.