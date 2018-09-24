New pub Beck's Chicago opens its doors in Lincoln Park

There's a brand-new pub in town. The fresh addition to Lincoln Park, called Beck's Chicago, is located at 2201 N. Clybourn Ave and comes from the team behind Toons Bar & Grill and Pearl's Southern Comfort.
The spot features a full-service bar, multiple televisions to watch the game, an outdoor patio and a back room with seating. Look for appetizers like warm bacon fat rolls and avocado hummus. Other offerings include chicken wings, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches. Pair your fare with craft brews and cocktails. Here's the menu.
Beck's Chicago is off to a promising start, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Greg R., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Awesome chicken sandwich and an outstanding burger. The only thing that topped the food was Megan and Randy. I will be taking my business here on Friday afternoons."
And Deborah P. wrote, "Beck's, welcome to Lincoln Park! Burger is outstanding and service is great and very friendly. Highly recommend. Atmosphere is fun and the outdoor patio is really nice."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Beck's Chicago is open from 11-2 a.m. daily.
