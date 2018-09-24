FOOD & DRINK

New pub Beck's Chicago opens its doors in Lincoln Park

Photo: Beck's Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new pub in town. The fresh addition to Lincoln Park, called Beck's Chicago, is located at 2201 N. Clybourn Ave and comes from the team behind Toons Bar & Grill and Pearl's Southern Comfort.

The spot features a full-service bar, multiple televisions to watch the game, an outdoor patio and a back room with seating. Look for appetizers like warm bacon fat rolls and avocado hummus. Other offerings include chicken wings, quesadillas, burgers and sandwiches. Pair your fare with craft brews and cocktails. Here's the menu.

Beck's Chicago is off to a promising start, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Greg R., whoreviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "Awesome chicken sandwich and an outstanding burger. The only thing that topped the food was Megan and Randy. I will be taking my business here on Friday afternoons."

And Deborah P. wrote, "Beck's, welcome to Lincoln Park! Burger is outstanding and service is great and very friendly. Highly recommend. Atmosphere is fun and the outdoor patio is really nice."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Beck's Chicago is open from 11-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
5 Rabanitos serves up authentic Mexican cuisine
Suburban cooking classes offer expert guidance on pizza, grilling
Manteconcha, the new and trendy 'pan dulce'
Chew On This: Gnarly Knots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense begins presenting case
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Rosenstein not fired; deputy AG will meet with Trump Thursday
18 exonerated after charges tied to corrupt Chicago police sergeant dismissed
Go-kart driver dies in Marengo Township crash, man charged with hit-and-run
Woman found dead in garbage truck on South Side identified
NU running back Jeremy Larkin announces retirement for medical reasons
Dallas officer who killed neighbor in his own apartment fired
Show More
Republican congressman's siblings star in ad for his opponent
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
Police release image of suspect's vehicle in fatal NW Side hit-and-run
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Police search for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack
More News