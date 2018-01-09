New River North Persian Spot 'Ahwaz Taste Of Persia' Opens Its Doors

Looking to chow down on some Persian fare? A new spot has you covered. The fresh addition to River North, called Ahwaz Taste Of Persia, is located at 1143 N Wells St. (between Division St. & Elm St.)
This newcomer features a variety of classic Persian dishes like kebabs, soups, salads, and entrees that are meant for sharing.
On the menu, expect to see starters like house-made falafel and hummus, fried chicken qali, lentil soup, and bacon-wrapped chicken livers.
For entrees, look for chicken or beef kebabs; and lamb, shrimp, salmon or chicken kebabs served with saffron rice and salad.
Rounding things out are sandwiches made with doner shawarma and falafel; and gyros with French fries.
Ahwaz Taste Of Persia has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Arwa A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "A small restaurant run by a friendly family. It is clean and cozy.
Chicken kebabs with rice and a side of red sauce are perfect for lunch or dinner.
Everything is delicious and the prices are fair."
Yelper Joy Thomas G. added: "Probably the best Persian food around. Chicken, lamb and shrimp are well-cooked and very delicious."
And Lizzie L. said: "The food was delicious and the service was outstanding! Inexpensive and tasty!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ahwaz Taste Of Persia is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from 2pm-10pm.
