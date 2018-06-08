FOOD & DRINK

New Rogers Park bar Fudy T's opens its doors with featured daily theme nights

Fudy T's. | Photo: Anthony F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new bar to check out? Look no further than Fudy T's, now open at 1412 W. Morse Ave. in Rogers Park.

This new offering has different theme nights Wednesday-Sunday and everyday specials like $3 domestic beers and $4 shots of Fireball. Women get $5 house martinis all night on Saturdays for Ladies Night. Stop by on Thursday for Rock n Roll Night; Friday for Hip Hop Night; or Sunday for Raggae Soul Music Mix Night.

Fudy T's has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Jason M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 4, said, "We spent an entire Saturday evening here watching the game and having drinks. Great selection of craft beers and whiskey. Nice neighborhood bar recently opened with a friendly owner who made us feel welcome."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Fudy T's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday and 5 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
Dig in to barbecue, spicy rice cakes and more at 3 new Korean spots in Chicago
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News