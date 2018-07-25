New Scooped Cookie Dough Bar dishes up treats at Water Tower Place

A new spot to score safe-to-eat cookie dough has made its debut at Water Tower Place. Called Scooped Cookie Dough Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 835 N. Michigan Ave., Suite K0050.
Established in San Antonio, the new shop brings the edible cookie dough trend to Chicago. Think of an ice cream parlor with scoops, bowls, toppings (almonds, pretzels, marshmallows and more) and a variety of classic and creative flavors.
This new spot features 11 flavors of dough from rocky road and coconut chocolate to cake batter and Monster (peanut butter dough with oatmeal, chocolate chips and M&Ms).
On its website, the business says it makes its ingredients daily and offers a fresh way to enjoy the often-forbidden treat. The business also caters and hosts events.
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar has received two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Ritu D., whoreviewed the new spot on July 20, wrote, "I'm so excited that this finally exists in the city! I've been waiting for a cookie dough bar forever. ... I sampled a few of the cookie doughs before settling on chocolate chip, cake batter, and brookie. I have to say the chocolate chip was my favorite.
Yelper Kumalah J. added, "I did get to taste a sample of the cookie dough ice cream sandwich when passing by and couldn't stop thinking about it."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Scooped Cookie Dough Bar is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
