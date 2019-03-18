A new cocktail bar and seafood spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Clutch Bar and Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 316 W. Erie St. in River North.
The decor features chandelier lighting, exposed brick walls and booth-style seating. On the menu, look for the tuna poke, sea bass, lobster roll, or the grilled oyster mushrooms.
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Liz M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 9, wrote, "I went here on a Wednesday night for a date and it was great! The neighborhood needs more places like this."
And Anna R. wrote, "This spot has great healthy food options with an amazing ambience. This place really has it all."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Clutch Bar and Restaurant is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
New seafood spot Clutch Bar and Restaurant debuts in River North
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News