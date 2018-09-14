New service Loud Mouth Food Bikes delivers gourmet hot dogs in Chicago

A new food delivery service has debuted in Chicago. Located at 324 Leavitt St. in West Town, the newcomer is called Loud Mouth Food Bikes.
The business prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients and offers gourmet hot dogs and chips. Look for menu options like the Jazz On A Bun, chicken andouille sausage topped with roasted red peppers, celery and onions with Cajun Mornay sauce; or the BBQ On A Bun, a Butcher & Larder hot dog topped with smoked cheddar and Gouda mac and cheese and barbecue sauce. Visit its website for delivery information.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new food delivery service has been warmly received by patrons.
Ashley B., whoreviewed the business on Aug. 16, wrote, "Mac and cheese barbecue dog? Yes please! So easy to order and the food is amazing. Can't wait for them to be in my area again!"
Yelper Joel W. added, "One of my new favorite fast lunches downtown. Really high-quality ingredients and it's fun to see what dog they're going to do next. Highly recommend giving them a chance!"
Head on over to check it out: Loud Mouth Food Bikes is open from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
