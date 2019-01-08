New Sheridan Park dive bar Carol's Pub opens its doors

Looking for a dive bar to check out? Carol's Pub, is back and open at 4659 N. Clark St.
After closing in 2016, the bar has now reopened under new ownership. The 45-year-old pub has live country music as well as karaoke.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new dive bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Robert M. said, "Wow! The new ownership did an amazing job giving Carol's a fresh update, but keeping the old charm. There is also an expanded menu from before, and the burger was delicious!"
And Kevin F. wrote, "It still has what was great about old Carol's, but now it's clean. The place was jammed. The service was fast and friendly. The band Trailer Park Twisters were fun and got the place dancing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Carol's Pub is open from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m.-4 a.m. on Friday and noon-5 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday.)
