New sports bar AC's Pub opens its doors in Aurora

Looking for a new sports bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 2124 W. Galena Blvd. in Aurora, the new addition is called AC's Pub.
At this spot, courtesy of former Eddie's Pizza owner Steve Edwards, expect to find beer, cocktails and upscale bar food like burgers, jumbo wings and salads, according to its Facebook page.
Other offerings include specialty pizzas, but you can also customize your pizza with a variety of meats, veggies and crusts (thin, raised edge or low carb cauliflower). Kids have their own menu, which includes comfort foods like spaghetti and grilled cheese sandwiches. (View this spot's menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new sports bar has been warmly received by patrons.
Yelper Kevin M., who was the first to review the new spot on Dec. 29, wrote, "Great food and drinks, and it has friendly service. Try the burgers and pizza. Nice and clean place."
And Mrs. Kathleen D. added, "The food was delicious! I had a portabello mushroom burger that was so tasty, and the grilled asparagus was the best! Service is friendly and we didn't wait long for our order. The atmosphere was simple and comfortable."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. AC's Pub is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
