New spot Cafecito brings Cuban flair to Lincoln Park

A new cafe, cocktail bar and Cuban spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 411 W. Fullerton Parkway in Lincoln Park, the new arrival is called Cafecito. Its two other locations are in the Loop on North Wells Street and in the Gold Coast.
Inside, you'll find bold, festive colors, Cuban music playing, and a variety of platters, entrees and sandwiches that are pressed on a plancha. Many dishes are served with staples like white rice, beans and plantains.
Its Cubano -- made with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles -- is one of the stars on the menu. Other items include Cuban and American coffee drinks, as well as wine and beer.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Cafecito is well on its way to developing a local fan base.
Tom T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "New location with same great food. We are fans and stop whenever we can. It has black bean soup, platters and sandwiches. You can't go won't with anything on the menu. Don't forget the plantains -- sweet and tasty!"
Yelper Shirley J. added, "I usually order the steak chimichurri pressed sandwich, but this ropa vieja was absolutely delicious! It consists of slow-roasted skirt steak, sweet plantains, black beans and tomato creole sauce. I love the addition of the sweet plantains, because it adds a hint of sweetness to each bite that's not overpowering."
Head on over to check it out: Cafecito is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
