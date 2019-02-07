FOOD & DRINK

New spot Iron Age Korean Steakhouse debuts in Wicker Park

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Iron Age Korean Steakhouse, the newcomer is located at 1265 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park. It's the sixth location for this chain restaurant and offers a variety of all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue options.

At this steakhouse, you'll find three cuts of steak -- top blade, bulgogi and hanger --plus other dinner items like chicken, shrimp and spicy squid. Popular small dishes include kimchi, steamed egg and japchae. Choose from an array of drinks to round out your Asian dining experience, including imported beer, Korean wine, sake and soju. (View the full offerings here.)

With a 3.5 star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Iron Age Korean Steakhouse is getting solid feedback.

Ameer S., who reviewed the new spot on Jan. 28., wrote, "I think this place will get popular fast once they settle in. ... Most of the staff were obviously new, and still learning, including our waitress, who was maybe a little too nervously attentive, but I'm sure this will improve. Overall, the foundation is set up for success."

Tess C. noted, "$25 for all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is a bargain. However, the menu here isn't as big as other Korean barbecue places, which offer about 30 items."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Iron Age Korean Steakhouse is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
