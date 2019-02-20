FOOD & DRINK

New spot, The Bureau Bar and Restaurant, brings soul food to University Village

Looking to chow down on some soul food fare? A new spot has you covered. Called The Bureau Bar and Restaurant, the fresh arrival is located at 724 W. Maxwell St. in University Village.

You'll find soul food offerings for all occasions--dinner, late night and brunch on weekends. Yelpers note the generous portions of main dishes like short ribs (served with leeks, carrots, mushrooms and mashed potatoes) and the pasta verde, al dente rigatoni with tiger prawns (it comes in a garlic poblano bechamel). On weekends, sip on bottomless mimosas and check out the unlimited buffet featuring build-your-own waffles and butter or cheese grits.

The new addition has gotten good reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Samantha C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 15, wrote, "I tried the short ribs and was very pleased! The portion was very large. The meat was well seasoned, tender and fresh. The side items were delicious as well."

Yelper Melanie B. added, "The buffet was phenomenal. I had fish bites, shrimp, eggs, bacon, fried chicken and croissants. Everything was so good! I'll definitely be back for a regular meal!"

Head on over to check it out: The Bureau Bar and Restaurant is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
