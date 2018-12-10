FOOD & DRINK

New sushi bar, Kubo Sushi And Saki Lounge, now open in Elgin

Photo: Sarah S./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new sushi bar in town. The fresh addition, called Kubo Sushi and Saki Lounge, is located at 70 S. Grove Ave.

This new spot, courtesy of Sushi Chef Kris Palermo and his sister Melodi--features a range of Japanese styles (ramen, udon and vegetarian), homemade sauces and a solid selection of sakes, according to the Chicago Tribune.

You'll find over a dozen sushi offerings and other items like udon soups, a Bento box with chicken, steak or salmon teriyaki and a shrimp and veggie tempura dinner. Got a sweet tooth? Ask for the Mochi dessert. (View the full menus here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Kubo Sushi and Saki Lounge has already made a good impression.

A C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 3, wrote, "This is a great addition to downtown Elgin! I stopped by on Saturday afternoon and it was busy. The service was good and the food was delicious!"

Yelper Sarah S. added, "I had miso soup and the ginger salad, which was flavorful and fresh, not drowned in ginger dressing like is usually the case. The sushi only magnified the talent, passion and sheer perfection this little sushi and sake lounge brings to Downtown Elgin!"

Kubo Sushi and Saki Lounge is now open at 70 S. Grove Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
