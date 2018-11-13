FOOD & DRINK

New Thai fusion and cocktail spot Lime Leaf debuts in the Loop

Photo: Lime Leaf/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Thai lunch buffet and dinner spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Lime Leaf, the new arrival is located at 8 E. Van Buren St. (entrance is in the DePaul Center building) in the Loop.

Visitors to Lime Leaf can try the Thai lunch buffet, or stop in later for dinner. The dinner menu features appetizers like gyoza and chicken satay; the entrees include pan-fried noodle dishes, fried rice dishes, stir-fried dishes, soups, salads and curry. A signature menu, featuring various fish, scallop and roti dishes, recently debuted.

The new addition may still be finding its footing, with a 3.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Tiffany L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 3, wrote, "I ordered pad khee mao with beef. I liked that it had great flavor without being too saucy, and the veggies were really fresh! The texture of the noodles was also on point. Overall, I was really happy with the food itself."

Yelper Aliya J. added, "I really like this place! It was nice and quiet, and the staff was very good. The squid salad was delicious and they modified my yellow curry for me so that it was more sweet than spicy, which was exactly perfect. My husband also very much enjoyed his pad Thai."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lime Leaf is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
