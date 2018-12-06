FOOD & DRINK

New toy store Building Blocks now open in Lincoln Park

Photo: Danny N./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new toy store has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Building Blocks Toy Store, the new addition is located at 2071 N. Clybourn Ave. in Lincoln Park. This is the third location for Building Blocks, with the other two in Wicker Park and and Lakeview.

The store offers action figures, baby toys, bathtub toys, books and more, from brands like Aeromax, Bananagrams, Learning Curve and others.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Building Blocks Toy Store seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Brady H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 1, wrote, "The place is compact and features toys crammed floor to ceiling along with some helpful shop keepers who can find just the right toy for whatever scenario. ... And free gift wrapping!"

Yelper Melissa C. added, "They have an awesome selection of unique toys. Even the Lego sets are special sets we can't find anywhere else."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Building Blocks Toy Store is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New vegan spot ALTHEA brings plant cuisine to the Magnificent Mile
Family behind Maria's, Kimski opens Marz Brewing in McKinley Park
New jazz and blues spot, Le Piano, debuts in Rogers Park
From brisket to breakfast: Chicago has 3 new sandwich spots to try
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush arrives at Texas A&M
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
More than 100 Chicago pets need homes for the holidays
Ohio priest accused of abusing altar boys in Philippines
Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Doggy-door intruder caught on video during break-in
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed sister, best friend, family of 4
Show More
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in apparently random attack
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
More News