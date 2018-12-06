A new toy store has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Building Blocks Toy Store, the new addition is located at 2071 N. Clybourn Ave. in Lincoln Park. This is the third location for Building Blocks, with the other two in Wicker Park and and Lakeview.
The store offers action figures, baby toys, bathtub toys, books and more, from brands like Aeromax, Bananagrams, Learning Curve and others.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Building Blocks Toy Store seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Brady H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 1, wrote, "The place is compact and features toys crammed floor to ceiling along with some helpful shop keepers who can find just the right toy for whatever scenario. ... And free gift wrapping!"
Yelper Melissa C. added, "They have an awesome selection of unique toys. Even the Lego sets are special sets we can't find anywhere else."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Building Blocks Toy Store is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
New toy store Building Blocks now open in Lincoln Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News