New upscale restaurant Mason now open in River North

A new high-end restaurant serving American fare has opened its doors at the Found Chicago Hotel. Located at 613 N. Wells St. in River North, the fresh arrival is called Mason.
Open for dinner only, the new establishment features antique lighting, leather booths and a mirrored ceiling above a marbled bar, reports Eater Chicago.
Start off with spiced prawns in Filipino-Cajun spices, beef tartare with champagne vinaigrette or caviar dip with creme fraiche and a sieved egg. On the menu, entree offerings include a 20-ounce dry-aged ribeye, pan-seared scallops with pea tendrils, Chilean sea bass with bok choy and bean sprouts, and beef Wellington carved tableside.
It's still early days for Mason, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Amanda E., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 28, wrote, "I would have many photos, but honestly, this spot is made to forget time -- from the music to the gold framed pictures, to the intricate cocktails -- drink in the conversation and cocktails. ... Dessert is a must. The baked Alaskan is intricate and exquisite."
And Yelper Adam K. wrote, "The sides are a must have along with any of the steaks. Wherever they are getting their pork is fantastic, the thick-cut bacon and the pork chop with fennel pollen blew me away. Definitely going to be coming back here for sure, even if it's just to have drinks and desserts at the bar."
Mason is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.
