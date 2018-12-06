FOOD & DRINK

New vegan spot ALTHEA brings plant cuisine to the Magnificent Mile

Photo: ALTHEA/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegan spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called ALTHEA, the fresh addition is located at 700 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 7, in Magnificent Mile. The cafe, courtesy of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney, brings plant cuisine to Saks Fifth Avenue.

On the menu, there's avocado tikki, kimchi dumplings made from coconut wrappers, spicy udon soup and pies, according to Yelpers. The new spot also boasts cocktails made with organic produce, plus beer and wine that's vegan, organic and biodynamic, according to Eater Chicago.

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, ALTHEA has been warmly received by patrons.

Dasha P., who was the first to review the new spot on Nov. 16, wrote, "First real vegan restaurant in Chicago! Delicious! Can't wait to go back! Real healthy, innovative vegan cuisine. Been waiting for something like this in Chicago for years. No fake meats or deep fried dishes."

Yelper Kelli R. added, "The first meal here was a delightful five course meal. The flavors and textures were bright, deep and full. I can't wait to return and see what new surprises await me."

Head on over to check it out: ALTHEA is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New toy store Building Blocks now open in Lincoln Park
Family behind Maria's, Kimski opens Marz Brewing in McKinley Park
New jazz and blues spot, Le Piano, debuts in Rogers Park
From brisket to breakfast: Chicago has 3 new sandwich spots to try
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush arrives at Texas A&M
Villa Park woman charged in sex abuse of 2 teens
Police search for Chicago teen charged in death of father, father's girlfriend near St. Louis
More than 100 Chicago pets need homes for the holidays
Ohio priest accused of abusing altar boys in Philippines
Teacher arrested for forcibly cutting kid's hair in class
Doggy-door intruder caught on video during break-in
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed sister, best friend, family of 4
Show More
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
VIDEO: Man pushed under truck in apparently random attack
Man paralyzed by rare condition stands up to propose
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?
More News