A new vegan spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called ALTHEA, the fresh addition is located at 700 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 7, in Magnificent Mile. The cafe, courtesy of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney, brings plant cuisine to Saks Fifth Avenue.
On the menu, there's avocado tikki, kimchi dumplings made from coconut wrappers, spicy udon soup and pies, according to Yelpers. The new spot also boasts cocktails made with organic produce, plus beer and wine that's vegan, organic and biodynamic, according to Eater Chicago.
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, ALTHEA has been warmly received by patrons.
Dasha P., who was the first to review the new spot on Nov. 16, wrote, "First real vegan restaurant in Chicago! Delicious! Can't wait to go back! Real healthy, innovative vegan cuisine. Been waiting for something like this in Chicago for years. No fake meats or deep fried dishes."
Yelper Kelli R. added, "The first meal here was a delightful five course meal. The flavors and textures were bright, deep and full. I can't wait to return and see what new surprises await me."
Head on over to check it out: ALTHEA is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
New vegan spot ALTHEA brings plant cuisine to the Magnificent Mile
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News