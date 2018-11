New Vietnamese spot King Pho 2 debuts in Rogers Park

A new Vietnamese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5659 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2, in Rogers Park, the new addition is called King Pho 2 Following the restaurant's original location in Forest Glen, King Pho 2 offers a wide variety of appetizers, bahn mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, pho and Vietnamese entrees.Try a budding house favorite -- the pad Thai -- or look for selections like the orange chicken entree with broccoli, the spicy shrimp stir fry with basil; or the pad see ew with scrambled egg, broccoli and onion. (View the full menu here .)King Pho 2 has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.Yelper Ian M. wrote , "Great restaurant, excellent broth on their pho, nice staff! The food was well presented and tasted great."Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. King Pho 2 is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.