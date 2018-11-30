New Vietnamese spot King Pho 2 debuts in Rogers Park

A new Vietnamese spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5659 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2, in Rogers Park, the new addition is called King Pho 2.
Following the restaurant's original location in Forest Glen, King Pho 2 offers a wide variety of appetizers, bahn mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodle bowls, pho and Vietnamese entrees.
Try a budding house favorite -- the pad Thai -- or look for selections like the orange chicken entree with broccoli, the spicy shrimp stir fry with basil; or the pad see ew with scrambled egg, broccoli and onion. (View the full menu here.)
King Pho 2 has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Ian M. wrote, "Great restaurant, excellent broth on their pho, nice staff! The food was well presented and tasted great."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. King Pho 2 is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
