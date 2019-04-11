Food & Drink

New West Loop Italian spot Riccardo Osteria opens its doors

Photo: Jessica K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Italian fare? A new spot has you covered. The newcomer to West Town, called Riccardo Osteria, is located at 1023 W. Lake St.

The menu offers a variety of pastas, from risotto and gnocchi to fettuccine and ravioli.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Jessica K., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 30, wrote, "The food was unbelievable and the service was incredible. Tons of wine options and very cute little space. Can't wait to go back!"

Riccardo Osteria has yet to post its hours online.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
