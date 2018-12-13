FOOD & DRINK

New Wrigleyville pop up, Santa Baby Bar, offers holiday-themed drinks and more | Hoodline

Photo: Santa Baby Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Santa Baby Bar, the new addition is located at 3505 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville.

At this holiday pop up, you'll find plenty of good cheer, holiday decor galore and creative like the spiked cocoa (with pinnacle whipped vodka, peppermint schnapps, chocolate syrup and other goodies) and Christmas vacation (Malibu Rum, Meyers Dark Rum and pineapple and cranberry juices). If you're feeling adventurous, try a shot from from bar's naughty or nice lists. (Check out the full offerings here.)

Open until Jan. 6, this spot has multiple bars like the Alpine Village's beer hall, a Winter Wonderland and Santa's workshop and offers special events every night.

The new bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Tiffany M., who reviewed the pop up on Dec. 10, wrote, "On a Monday night, they were playing Christmas movies and music. People were drinking spiked hot chocolate or Christmas-style Moscow mules, decorating gingerbread houses and roasting s'mores on their tables."

Yelper M.P. shared, "I love how festive all the drinks are. Try the Christmas Vacation--you'll love it! Regular drinks come in a Christmas Santa boot, and the bartenders garnish the drinks with such cute things to keep the theme going."

Head on over to check it out: Santa Baby Bar is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for Cajun/Creole eats? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered | Hoodline
Get hot pot and more at Lakeview's new Grand Mongolian Hot Pot | Hoodline
Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak traced to California farm
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Kennedy High School fight caught on camera, goes viral
ABC7 welcomes back anchor Hosea Sanders
UIC's first female engineering graduate will be honored this weekend
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA'
VIDEO: Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Bomb threats made in Chicago area, nationwide deemed 'not credible': FBI
Victim, gunman sought after Bridgeview funeral home shooting
Ferrara Candy moving into Old Post Office downtown
Show More
Rauner considered not running for reelection, tried to recruit other candidates
Chicago sports venues' health code violations revealed
Water tested for cancer-causing chemical near Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak traced to California farm
Birthday party raises awareness, blood donations for sickle cell patients
More News