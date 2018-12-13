New Wrigleyville pop up, Santa Baby Bar, offers holiday-themed drinks and more | Hoodline

A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Santa Baby Bar, the new addition is located at 3505 N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville.
At this holiday pop up, you'll find plenty of good cheer, holiday decor galore and creative like the spiked cocoa (with pinnacle whipped vodka, peppermint schnapps, chocolate syrup and other goodies) and Christmas vacation (Malibu Rum, Meyers Dark Rum and pineapple and cranberry juices). If you're feeling adventurous, try a shot from from bar's naughty or nice lists. (Check out the full offerings here.)
Open until Jan. 6, this spot has multiple bars like the Alpine Village's beer hall, a Winter Wonderland and Santa's workshop and offers special events every night.
The new bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Tiffany M., who reviewed the pop up on Dec. 10, wrote, "On a Monday night, they were playing Christmas movies and music. People were drinking spiked hot chocolate or Christmas-style Moscow mules, decorating gingerbread houses and roasting s'mores on their tables."
Yelper M.P. shared, "I love how festive all the drinks are. Try the Christmas Vacation--you'll love it! Regular drinks come in a Christmas Santa boot, and the bartenders garnish the drinks with such cute things to keep the theme going."
Head on over to check it out: Santa Baby Bar is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
