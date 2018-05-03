WINDY CITY LIVE

Nico Osteria pastry chef shares recipe, baking tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky of Nico Osteria and contestant on the new season of Food Network's "Best Baker In America" stopped by share her Strawberry Shortcake recipe. (WLS)

Pastry chef Leigh Omilinsky of Nico Osteria and contestant on the new season of Food Network's "Best Baker In America" stopped by share her Strawberry Shortcake recipe.

The new season of "Best Baker in America" premieres on Monday, May 7, on Food Network. For more information go HERE.

Follow Leigh on Instagram: @leighomilinsky

RECIPE:
Buttermilk Biscuits
560 g all-purpose flour
40 g sugar
30 g baking powder
10 g salt
400 g cold cubed butter, about 1/2" cubed

1.5 cups buttermilk
Make sure all ingredients are cold.
Put the dry ingredients in the bowl of a kitchen aid fitted with a paddle.
Add the butter and mix until there are only a few chunks of butter left, but most of the flour is coated with butter.
Dump all the buttermilk into the bowl and mix for about 5 seconds. The mixture will look like a shaggy mess.
Pour onto a surface and work the dough gently until it mostly comes together. While working the dough, fold it on top of itself in about thirds. (Like laminating dough)
Cut with desired cutters, and bake at 400 degrees for about 15-20 minutes.

Once it comes out of the oven, brush with butter and sprinkle with salt or sugar

Lemon Mascarpone Cream:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
2 ea lemon zest
2 tbs lemoncello
Take 1 ea biscuit, baked and split in half lengthwise. Put cream and sliced strawberries inside. Put the top half of the biscuit on top to sandwich. Dust with powdered sugar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodWindy City LIVEbakingrecipe
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News