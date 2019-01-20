Northbrook's Grill House celebrates National Soup Month

Winter is the perfect time for a warm, hearty meal. That's why January is National Soup Month.
Grill House in Northbrook served up a bowl of delicious Egg Lemon Soup to ABC7.
Recipe:
Ingredients
1 Gallon Water
1/2 cup of Lemon Juice
1/4 cup of Chicken Base
1/4 teaspoon of White pepper
1/4 teaspoon of Garlic powder
2 sticks of butter
1 cup of flour
2 egg yolks
1 cup of heavy cream
1/2 large lemon's zest
1 cup of rice or orzo
Roasted chicken (optional)
Instructions:
Bring water to a boil in large pot
Add Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, and one half Lemon Stir with a whisk
Lower the temperature and let all this simmer
The Orzo or Rice can be added at this time
While the soup is simmering. Make the Roux by melting the butter and slowly adding the flour over low heat till the mixture is a smooth consistency
The Roux gives the soup the thickness and richness
Whisk the egg yolks and cream together
Add the roux to the soup
Slowly add the egg and cream mixture to the soup pot. Keep whisking the soup at the same time or the egg will separate from the cream
Prepared small pieces of Roasted Chicken can be added at this time.
Let all simmer another 15 minutes.
Enjoy!
