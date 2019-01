Northbrook's Grill House celebrates National Soup Month

Winter is the perfect time for a warm, hearty meal. That's why January is National Soup Month. Grill House in Northbrook served up a bowl of delicious Egg Lemon Soup to ABC7.1 Gallon Water1/2 cup of Lemon Juice1/4 cup of Chicken Base1/4 teaspoon of White pepper1/4 teaspoon of Garlic powder2 sticks of butter1 cup of flour2 egg yolks1 cup of heavy cream1/2 large lemon's zest1 cup of rice or orzoRoasted chicken (optional)Bring water to a boil in large potAdd Chicken Stock, Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, and one half Lemon Stir with a whiskLower the temperature and let all this simmerThe Orzo or Rice can be added at this timeWhile the soup is simmering. Make the Roux by melting the butter and slowly adding the flour over low heat till the mixture is a smooth consistencyThe Roux gives the soup the thickness and richnessWhisk the egg yolks and cream togetherAdd the roux to the soupSlowly add the egg and cream mixture to the soup pot. Keep whisking the soup at the same time or the egg will separate from the creamPrepared small pieces of Roasted Chicken can be added at this time.Let all simmer another 15 minutes.Enjoy!