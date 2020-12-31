Oatmeal Creme Pies celebrate 60th anniversary by becoming a cereal

Steady your inner child, because Kellogg's is now making a product that might be impossible for your inner child to turn down.
In honor of the 60th anniversary for Little Debbie's iconic Oatmeal Creme Pie, the cereal company has created a cereal version of that snack cake.
The cereal contains crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses. Those pieces feature a sweet, creme-y coating meant to emulate the filling of the Oatmeal Creme Pie.
"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."
Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is now available in stores nationwide and online.
