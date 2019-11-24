Food & Drink

Offshore at Navy Pier offers new winter menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rooftop restaurants aren't only for the summer!

Offshore at Navy Pier is one of Chicago's year round rooftop destinations, and Executive Chef Michael Shrader has created a winter menu for those of you craving cold weather comfort food.

The new menu features roasted egg corn squash, and more

Chef Shrader joined ABC7 in the kitchen to show some of Offshore's winter menu.

Event Information: Winter Menu at Offshore

Hours:
Monday - Wednesday 4 p.m. -11 p.m.

Thursday 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Friday 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 1 a.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Address: Third Floor of Navy Pier, 1000 East Grand, Chicago, IL 60611

For more details, visit www.drinkoffshore.com.
