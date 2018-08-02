A new spot to score Hawaiian shave ice, ice cream and other treats has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1800 W. 103rd St. in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, the newcomer is called Ohana Ice & Treats.
Shave ice flavors range from classic favorites like strawberry, pineapple and cherry to unique tastes like cola, guava and root beer. Sundaes, smoothies, shakes, caffeinated beverages and ice cream cones are also on offer.
It's still early days for the new shop, which has a five-star Yelp rating based on two reviews.
Michelle S., whoreviewed Ohana Ice & Treats on July 29, wrote, "Really a great addition to Beverly. The best shaved ice I've had on the mainland, and the owner and staff are awesome. The shop is super cute with Hawaiian decorations, clean, and the prices are incredibly reasonable."
Yelper Eddie L. added, "Great summer treat. The owner is the one working behind the counter and is so nice ensuring a great experience and a delicious treat."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ohana Ice & Treats is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Ohana Ice & Treats brings Hawaiian shave ice to Beverly
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News