Food & Drink

Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass

Pasta lovers get out your credit cards! Olive Garden is about to offer a new twist on their never-ending Pasta Pass.

A Lifetime Pasta Pass will be available to 24,000 diners for $100 each, but the first 50 guests to complete their online transaction can "opt-in" for the lifetime version and upgrade for an additional $400.

The passes are available for purchase exclusively for 30 minutes, or until sold out, beginning at 11 a.m. PT on August 15.

Guests are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinesspastarestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
47 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Skimming device found at Loop Target ATM
Images released of 3 suspects in robbery at South Loop CTA station
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
WATCH FUTURECAST: RADAR: Severe storms possible Monday evening
Mattress thrown from West Loop high-rise nearly hits man
World Elephant Day: Ways to get involved, help protect species
Show More
CPS student to take first flight at 2019 Chicago Air & Water show
Calif. woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
'Outrageous:' N.C. family gets $49,000 water bill
Visitation for Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan to be held Monday
More TOP STORIES News