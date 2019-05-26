Food & Drink

One Eleven Food Hall brings diverse food options to the historic Pullman neighborhood

One Eleven Food Hall is the first food hall south of Chicago's Chinatown and the only one led by an all African-American team of chefs.

The mission is to invest in the community and provide local chefs the opportunity to build their businesses without the costly overhead commonly associated with opening a restaurant.

Chef Tiffany Williams, owner of Exquisite To Go, stopped by ABC7 Chicago to talk about the new food hall.

Exquisite Catering & Events is a full service catering company specializing in international and cultural cuisine, through catered events, personal chef services and classes.

One Eleven Food Hall is located at 720-712 E. 111th Street. Vendors include Exquisite to Go, Laine's Bake Shop, and Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine.

For more details, visit www.oneelevenfoodhall.com/

One Eleven Food Hall project is an idea born to bring south side food business into a larger market and harness the resources of a single shared space. This project is designed to be a bridge for entrepreneurs wanting to open their restaurants or start a larger scale food business without the burden of huge overhead expenses. Here they will test their products and work out their systems all while being provided business development support. Our goal is to get them ready for their own four wall brick and mortar with all the tools necessary for success.
