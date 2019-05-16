One Eleven Food Hall opens in Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Food options are multiplying in a far South Side neighborhood as the first food hall south of Chinatown opens Thursday.
Long time Pullman resident Eric Pickett now has a place close to home to get his morning coffee with the opening of One Eleven Food Hall.
"It much needed for the neighborhood, or want," Pickett said.
The One Eleven Food Hall, developed by Chicago neighborhood initiatives, currently houses three south side restaurateurs and is located in the 111th Gateway Retail Center.
James Gray, whose company manages and operates the space, said the concept not only serves as a restaurant incubator, but also as an economic anchor for the area.
The food hall is home to a variety of eateries including Laine's Bake Shop and the well-known Majani's Restaurant that serves vegan soul food.
The food hall comes as many hope for a renaissance in the area that will bring jobs, as well as goods and services to the neighborhood.
