Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Onward, the newcomer is located at 6580 N. Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.
The restaurant offers both small and large plates. For a small plate, try the blackened scallops with sweet potato, corn nuts and citrus. And for a large plate, try the Onward burger with smoked cheddar, bacon, onion and a sesame seed bun.
Onward has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Larisa P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 5, wrote, "The food was fantastic and we loved the atmosphere. We like that the dining room is separate from the bar area, which has a more casual vibe."
And The S. wrote, "We started with the artisan cheeses and cured meats platter, marinated olives and house-made bread. Everything was wonderful."
Head on over to check it out: Onward is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Onward brings New American fare to Rogers Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News