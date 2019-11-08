Oreo releasing Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut flavors in 2020

Oreo fans have many reasons to celebrate the New Year - two to be specific.Nabisco says two new flavors, Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Oreo cookies, will be available starting in January 2020.Both new Oreos will feature real ingredients like caramel creme and coconut bites.The original Oreo cookie was created in 1912. Since then, Oreo has offered 21 new flavors.The latest offerings have included mint chocolate, pink creme and even carrot cake.There a no plans for pumpkin spice Oreos ... yet.