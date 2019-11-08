Food & Drink

More than 130K pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible plastic contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recalled more than 130,000 pounds of ground beef products because they may contain plastic.

The products subject to the recall are 16-ounce sealed packages of "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 85% lean, 15% fat" and "Nature's Rancher 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef 93% Lean, 7% Fat."

The products, recalled by Rastelli Foods Group, have a use by or freeze by dates 0/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19, the USDA said.

The products were sent to stores in Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland.

According to the USDA, no related illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit the USDA's website.
