Original Bagel & Bialy latkes recipe for Hanukkah

Jewish families have begun the eight-day celebration of Hanukah, which usually includes nightly menorah lightings, prayers and fried foods.That almost always means potato latke or potato pancakes or latkes. Karyn Gitler from "Original Bagel and Bialy" in Buffalo Grove joined ABC7 to demonstrate the recipe.Original Bagel & Bialy LatkesIngredients3 cups grated potato1/4 cup grated onion2 eggs, beaten2 T flour, or as needed1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper1/2 cup vegetable oil, or more as neededDirections1. Mix flour salt and pepper in a small bowl.2. Mix potato, onion and egg in larger bowl - add dry ingredients.3. Dump potato mixture into a strainer that sits over a larger bowl.4. Pour enough vegetable oil into a skillet to cover bottom - heat over medium-high heat.5. As oil is heating, push down potato mixture with spoon to remove excess liquid.6. Drop spoonful's of the potato mixture into the hot oil. Shape latkes if you like, trying to keep sizes even.7. Cook in hot oil until slightly browned about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain latkes on a plate lined with a paper towel. You can easily do this process ahead - even the night before and refrigerate.8. Before ready for final cooking. Let latkes come to room temp.9. Heat oil in pan - fry again.This is our long process - but, you can easily eliminate the second fry at home and simply cook a bit longer after the first fry and then serve.