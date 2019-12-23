Jewish families have begun the eight-day celebration of Hanukah, which usually includes nightly menorah lightings, prayers and fried foods.
That almost always means potato latke or potato pancakes or latkes. Karyn Gitler from "Original Bagel and Bialy" in Buffalo Grove joined ABC7 to demonstrate the recipe.
Original Bagel & Bialy Latkes
Ingredients
3 cups grated potato
1/4 cup grated onion
2 eggs, beaten
2 T flour, or as needed
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil, or more as needed
Directions
1. Mix flour salt and pepper in a small bowl.
2. Mix potato, onion and egg in larger bowl - add dry ingredients.
3. Dump potato mixture into a strainer that sits over a larger bowl.
4. Pour enough vegetable oil into a skillet to cover bottom - heat over medium-high heat.
5. As oil is heating, push down potato mixture with spoon to remove excess liquid.
6. Drop spoonful's of the potato mixture into the hot oil. Shape latkes if you like, trying to keep sizes even.
7. Cook in hot oil until slightly browned about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain latkes on a plate lined with a paper towel. You can easily do this process ahead - even the night before and refrigerate.
8. Before ready for final cooking. Let latkes come to room temp.
9. Heat oil in pan - fry again.
This is our long process - but, you can easily eliminate the second fry at home and simply cook a bit longer after the first fry and then serve.
Original Bagel & Bialy latkes recipe for Hanukkah
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News