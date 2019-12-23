Food & Drink

Original Bagel & Bialy latkes recipe for Hanukkah

Jewish families have begun the eight-day celebration of Hanukah, which usually includes nightly menorah lightings, prayers and fried foods.

That almost always means potato latke or potato pancakes or latkes. Karyn Gitler from "Original Bagel and Bialy" in Buffalo Grove joined ABC7 to demonstrate the recipe.

Original Bagel & Bialy Latkes
Ingredients
3 cups grated potato
1/4 cup grated onion
2 eggs, beaten
2 T flour, or as needed
1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil, or more as needed

Directions
1. Mix flour salt and pepper in a small bowl.
2. Mix potato, onion and egg in larger bowl - add dry ingredients.
3. Dump potato mixture into a strainer that sits over a larger bowl.
4. Pour enough vegetable oil into a skillet to cover bottom - heat over medium-high heat.

5. As oil is heating, push down potato mixture with spoon to remove excess liquid.
6. Drop spoonful's of the potato mixture into the hot oil. Shape latkes if you like, trying to keep sizes even.
7. Cook in hot oil until slightly browned about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain latkes on a plate lined with a paper towel. You can easily do this process ahead - even the night before and refrigerate.
8. Before ready for final cooking. Let latkes come to room temp.
9. Heat oil in pan - fry again.

This is our long process - but, you can easily eliminate the second fry at home and simply cook a bit longer after the first fry and then serve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidayrecipe
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 kids reunited after car stolen with them inside on North Side: police
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
What to consider when choosing hotel rewards programs
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
Show More
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Police ask for help identifying man found dead in Rogers Park yard
More TOP STORIES News