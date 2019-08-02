Food & Drink

Oscar Mayer introduces hot dog-flavored ice cream

Oscar Mayer is introducing hot dog-flavored ice cream. The company is calling the sweet and salty treat the Ice Dog Sandwich.

The sandwich is made with candied hot dog bits, hot dog sweet cream, spicy dijon gelato, and a cookie bun.

MORE: French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

A hand-made ice cream company based in New York City partnered with Oscar Mayer to create the sandwich, aiming to "translate the experience of eating your favorite Oscar Mayer hot dog in frozen form."

The Wienermobile will be specially outfitted as an ice cream truck. It will be in New York City the week of August 12th handing out free samples of the Ice Dog Sandwich.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldhot dogsice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Mock guac: High avocado prices leading to phony guacamole
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
The 60: Lollapalooza is Back
Mother, 5-year-old daughter missing from Albany Park
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Gold Coast
Show More
Thousands to return to Grant Park Friday for Day 2 of Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2019: Road closures, schedule, location and more
RetailMeNot will pay you $5,000 to go shopping
Iowa honeymooner drowns in Fla.
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
More TOP STORIES News