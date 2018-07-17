Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels opens at Navy Pier

A new spot for seasonal popsicles and hand-twisted pretzels has come to Chicago's Navy Pier. Called Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels, the new arrival is located at 600 E. Grand Ave. and is named for creator and chef-partner Ozzie Ocegueda.
On the menu, look for classic popsicle flavors like chocolate, strawberry and orangesicle plus signature creations that include lime chia, blueberry basil and and peanut butter and jelly. Dip your frozen treat in chocolate or add a topping.
Pretzels come in both sweet and salty varieties, with offerings such as pepperoni pizza, cinnamon and sugar, cheese-a-rita and more. Lemonade and yogurt with fruit round out the menu.
Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.
Nektaria R., whoreviewed the new spot on June 14, wrote, "Love Ozzie's! They have awesome daily flavored popsicles such as chocolate banana, toasted coconut or my favorite, peanut butter and jelly. Tasty!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
