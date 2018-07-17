FOOD & DRINK

Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels opens at Navy Pier

Photo: Nektaria R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot for seasonal popsicles and hand-twisted pretzels has come to Chicago's Navy Pier. Called Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels, the new arrival is located at 600 E. Grand Ave. and is named for creator and chef-partner Ozzie Ocegueda.

On the menu, look for classic popsicle flavors like chocolate, strawberry and orangesicle plus signature creations that include lime chia, blueberry basil and and peanut butter and jelly. Dip your frozen treat in chocolate or add a topping.

Pretzels come in both sweet and salty varieties, with offerings such as pepperoni pizza, cinnamon and sugar, cheese-a-rita and more. Lemonade and yogurt with fruit round out the menu.

Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Nektaria R., whoreviewed the new spot on June 14, wrote, "Love Ozzie's! They have awesome daily flavored popsicles such as chocolate banana, toasted coconut or my favorite, peanut butter and jelly. Tasty!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ozzie's Pops & Pretzels is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News