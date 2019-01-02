FOOD & DRINK

Parlor Pizza Bar makes River North debut, with pizza and more

By Hoodline
A new spot to score pizza and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Parlor Pizza Bar, the fresh arrival is located at 405 N. Dearborn St. in River North. The restaurant also has two other locations in Wicker Park and West Loop.

Try the kale and artichoke dip appetizer served with garlic toast, then spring for one of the spot's specialty pizzas, such as the Aunt Chilada's Chicken with chipotle marinara, adobo pulled chicken, cilantro, roasted mushrooms, grilled scallions and chipotle cream, or the Beefer Sutherland with Italian beef, provolone cheese, Italian seasoning and either hot giardiniera or sweet peppers. (Check out the full menu here, which also includes burgers and sandwiches.)

Parlor Pizza Bar has received solid reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Justin L., who reviewed it on Dec. 29, wrote, "Parlor pizza is a nice place to grab drinks and food as they have quite a bit to offer. Their pizzas are generously portioned and unique. We started with the Nacho Bites. I ordered the Aunt Chilada's Chicken, while others in my party ordered the Margherita and Beefer Sutherland pizzas. My Aunt Chilada's Chicken pizza had a bit of a kick to it, but had the perfect amount of cheese, chicken, mushrooms and accompanying toppings."

And Kristina G. wrote, "Their artichoke kale dip may be one of the best things on that menu. The falafel burger is another favorite of mine."

Head on over to check it out: Parlor Pizza Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
