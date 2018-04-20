WINDY CITY LIVE

Peapod's Next Best Finalists - Round No. 3: Capannari Ice Cream vs. Keeta's Kookies

Our Peapod's Next Best finalists face off in the 3rd round of competition. (WLS)

Our Peapod's Next Best finalists face off in the 3rd round of competition. It's a dessert face-off between Mount Prospect's Katie Dix and her award-winning Capannari Ice Cream and Chatham's Lakeeta Tate-Smith and her gourmet dessert, Keeta's Kookies.

For more information, visit the Peapod website.

**Peapod Offer! $20 off your next order of $100 or more for new and existing customers. NEW customers get 60 days free delivery.

Just head to Peapod.com and enter the code WCL2018. This offer is valid until 4/30/2018.

Capannari Ice Cream: https://www.capannaris.com

Connect with Keeta's Kookies: https://www.facebook.com/Keetas-Kookies-579148642241667/
