Peapod's Next Best Matchup No. 2: Gelato vs. Bundt Cakes

Our Peapod's Next Best finalists faced off in the second round of competition.

Kailey Donewald and her plant-based gelato went up against Tamara Turner and her signature miniature bundt cakes.

This segment is sponsored by Peapod.
