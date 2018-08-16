Perfect picnic recipe ideas

Picnic food will be popular on the lakefront this weekend as a lot of people head to the beach for Chicago's Air and Water Show.Want to wow the crowd with your food choices?Registered dietitian Kristen Brogan stopped by ABC7 studios with simple, delicious and healthly recipes.Brogan will also be doing a free chef demo Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Green City Market in Lincoln Park.Chicago's 60th annual Air and Water show is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and admission is free.Makes 8 Sandwiches2 large summer squash2 large zucchinis4 large portabella mushroom caps1 jar of sundried tomatoesFresh mozzarella slices (optional)Ciabatta Rolls or Sprouted Bread Slices1 cup of broccoli florets1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil1/4 parmesan cheese, shredded1/4 cup salted shelled pistachiosSlice summer squash and zucchini, and portabellas into slices lengthwise. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and salt and pepper and grill for 2-3 minutes per side or until tender. (Grill pan may be used for more controlled cooking). Meanwhile, add broccoli pesto ingredients to a food processer and blend until smooth.To assemble sandwiches, start by spreading an even layer of broccoli pesto on the bread. Add veggies, mozzarella and top with the other bread slice. Cut in half and serve.Makes 8 Wraps1 pound of boneless skinless chicken breasts1 quart of organic chicken broth1/3 cup of avocado oil mayonnaise1/4 cup of green onions, sliced1/4 cup of celery, dicedCoconut wrapsBoil chicken breasts in broth for 10-15 minutes or until fully cooked. Remove chicken and discard broth. Let chicken cool for 5 minutes and slice into bite size pieces. Add cut chicken to a large bowl and add mayonnaise, green onions, and celery. Use a large spoon to mix well and add to coconut wraps.Spice up your boring PB & J by adding sliced bananas, honey, or fresh berries to a sandwich or wraps. Try using natural peanut butter, healthier jellies, and sprouted grain breads or wraps.Serves 81 (20 ounce) package of refrigerated or frozen cheese tortellini1 cup of grape tomatoes, halved1 large cucumber, chopped1 cup of pitted Kalamata olives, slicedcup of green onions, choppedcup of feta cheese, crumbledSummer Herb Salad Dressing1 heaping cup of fresh basilcup of fresh chivescup of red wine vinegar1 cup of extra virgin olive oil1 teaspoon of salt or to tasteBring a large pot of water to a boil and cook tortellini according to package directions. Drain and rinse and add to a large bowl. Add tomatoes, cucumber, olives, green onions, and feta cheese.Meanwhile, blend dressing ingredients in a food processor and drizzle about 1/3 of a cup over tortellini mixture. Stir to mix. Store extra dressing in a container in the refrigerator to use for delicious summer salads. Dressing lasts about 1-2 weeks in the refrigerator.