FOOD & DRINK

Pizza Museum opens in Chicago

Lou Malnati's (Steve Dolinsky)

CHICAGO --
The city that boasts it gave the world deep-dish pizza is now home to a pizza museum.

The U.S. Pizza Museum opens its doors in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood on Friday. The museum will be open through October, and possibly longer.

The museum was created in 2015 but has mostly existed online and in pop-up exhibits.

Museum founder Kendall Bruns says the new space will be 3,000 square feet and allow him to tell the full story of pizza and its U.S. makers.

Among the items in the collection are pizza-themed clothing, menus, records and toys. Admission is free but timed tickets are required .

The museum isn't a restaurant, but pizza will be available at nearby pizzerias and food trucks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzamuseumsChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Award-winning chef Graham Elliot visits WCL
Carla Hall visits soul food go-to Pearl's Place
Saucy Porka brings Asian fusion fare to Hyde Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
2 teens, critically wounded in Chatham shooting
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
Cargo jet lands in grass at O'Hare, narrowly missing passenger planes
Charges: Teasing led to fatal Wisconsin circular saw attack
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
Chicago police plan to crack down on large parties before they get violent
'He's got to go': Rauner, Trump bash Emanuel
Show More
Lane Tech student struck by Metra train mourned at emotional memorial
Chicago Gangs, Inc.: street gangs franchise across U.S.
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
More News