Food & Drink

25K pounds of pizza toppings recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,115 pounds of meat over fears it may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The company alerted the USDA Food and Inspection Service after samples of affected products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meats which include, sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage, were produced on Oct. 29, Oct. 30, and Nov.5. The products were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio, the USDA said.

Consumers can identify products by the establishment number "EST. 1838A," which is located inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

The USA is urging restaurants that bought these products to throw them out or return them.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches, and loss of balance.

The USDA said no related illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit the USDA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklisteriarecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect, portions of Lake Shore Drive closed, up to 6 inches of snow expected
Plane slides off runway at O'Hare Airport during snowstorm
1 killed, 3 critically injured after stabbing in Portage Park
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Man, 25, charged with killing uncle of teen he had sex with in Burnside home: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday, with up to 6 inches expected
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
Show More
Walgreens may get scooped up in the largest private equity deal in history, report says
Marijuana use rising among college students: Study
Everything to know about Disney+ before Tuesday launch
SpaceX launches 60 more internet satellites
Chicago World War II veteran, 94, struggles to access VA health benefits
More TOP STORIES News