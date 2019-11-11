25K pounds of pizza toppings recalled due to possible listeria contamination

The pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25,115 pounds of meat over fears it may be contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
The company alerted the USDA Food and Inspection Service after samples of affected products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.
The ready-to-eat meats which include, sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage, were produced on Oct. 29, Oct. 30, and Nov.5. The products were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio, the USDA said.
Consumers can identify products by the establishment number "EST. 1838A," which is located inside of the USDA mark of inspection.
The USA is urging restaurants that bought these products to throw them out or return them.
Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches, and loss of balance.
The USDA said no related illnesses have been reported.
For more information, visit the USDA's website.
