Play or celebrate at Aubergine, a new Logan Square events space

Photo: Aubergine/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new special events venue has launched in Logan Square. The new addition, called Aubergine, is located at 3530 W. Armitage Ave.

Aubergine is marketed as "a flexible use venue ideal for all age celebrations." With its high ceilings, bright lighting and exposed brick walls, it can play host to birthday parties, weddings and baby showers, but also offers drop-in play dates and sing-and-play sessions for children throughout the week.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Aubergine is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper RIchard A. wrote, "I love this space. The drop-in play space easily converts to an adult event space. Both of my girls had a blast here!"

Cara T. noted, "I love the open space here, and it's not just a place for kids. I can't wait to see cool events not only for my 2-year-old but, also, for my husband and me."

And Katherine M. noted, "It has high ceilings and a charming ambiance. Parents and caregivers are happy to have an energy-releasing indoor outlet, and the kids love it!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Aubergine is open from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
