Please your tastebuds at these weekend events around Chicago

If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From happy hour to food festivals, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---Check out some of the finest chefs, restaurants and artisans at Tastemaker Chicago. More than 40 restaurants and producers will offer unique bites at four 4-hour tasting sessions throughout the weekend. Be sure to bring your ID: This event is for guests ages 21 and up.Friday, August 17, 1 p.m.- Saturday, August 18, 11 p.m.Revel Fulton Market, 1215 W. Fulton Market.$65 for one foodie; discount packages availableThe new patio and rooftop of Moe's Cantina will be on full display for TBOX Bar Craw's Friday night happy hour. An entry ticket gets you two cocktails plus access to the dinner buffet. Drinks will include margaritas, sangrias, vodka cocktails and Bud Light.Friday, August 17, 7-10 p.m.Moe's Cantina Wrigleyville, 3518 N. Clark St.$5Created to celebrate African American's contributions to Chicago's culinary arts scene, the second annual Taste of Black Chicago event will recognize black chefs and food and beverage vendors from across the city. Just a few of the event's featured participants: Brown Sugar Bakery, Gumbs Rub Caribbean BBQ, Imani Bean Pies and Soul Vegan.Saturday, August 18, 1-8 p.m.7351 S. Stony Island Ave.Free