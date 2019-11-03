Food & Drink

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich is back!

For two months now, Popeyes has promised to bring back its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.

After months of waiting, the day has come!

Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting Sunday November 3.



The fast-food chain tried to launch the sandwich back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.

The sandwich went viral after a twitter feud, later named Chicken Wars, broke out between many fast food chains debating who makes the best fried chicken sandwich.

The sandwich returns on National Sandwich day, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.

Popeye's has notoriously mocked their competitor, Chick-fil-A for their "closed on Sunday" policy.



