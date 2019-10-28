Food & Drink

Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday

For two months now, Popeyes has promised to bring back its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.

Today we learned Sunday will be that day.



Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting November 3.

The fast-food chain tried to launch it back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchicken
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
CPS negotiations with CPS continue, classes canceled Tuesday; deal reached with SEIU
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Chicago couple takes dramatic wildfire wedding photo in Calif.
Show More
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, snow mix possible to the NW
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
David Ross: 'I'm passionate about making history' | Ex-catcher discusses new role as manager of Chicago Cubs
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
More TOP STORIES News