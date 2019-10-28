Popeyes fried chicken sandwich to return Sunday

For two months now, Popeyes has promised to bring back its wildly popular fried chicken sandwich.
Today we learned Sunday will be that day.
Popeyes says the highly sought after sandwich is here to stay, starting November 3.
The fast-food chain tried to launch it back in August, but it sold out two weeks later with company leaders saying they couldn't keep up with demand.
